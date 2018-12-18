हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 12

Teejay Sidhu hits out at Bigg Boss 12 makers alleging biased treatment towards Karanvir Bohra

Teejay has once again lashed out at the makers of BB12 for keeping a double standard towards her husband.

Teejay Sidhu hits out at Bigg Boss 12 makers alleging biased treatment towards Karanvir Bohra

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu was in headlines recently after she wrote an open letter targetting Salman Khan for taking a constant dig and meting ill-treatment to her husband on the show. And now, the popular actress has once again shown her disappointment towards the show makers in a series of posts she shared on the social media. 

Teejay, hitting out at the makers for a biased treatment towards Karanvir, questioned them that how one contestant, who doesn't speak much, (Our guess is Dipika Kakkar) is called dignified while the other contestant who behaves with dignity, is told he is doing wrong. 

"It's a little strange when one contestant doesn't speak up much, they are called dignified. When another behaves with dignity, he is told he is 'not doing anything.' BiggBoss, please keep one set of guidelines that apply to all HMs equally," she tweeted.

"If ur 'purpose' is to not hurt anyone, to not abuse, to respect the game, to respect HMs, to give ur best in every task, to be a good captain &good sanchalak.. then I am ok with that.. #KaranvirBohra No need 2change. BB ends in 13 days. Who YOU are is forever. #KVB," Teejay added. "No matter how anyone behaves with #KVB, he leaves them with love. No resentment, no grudges. Kindness is not considered a grt quality in the BB house. But in real life, kindness counts a lot," read her post. 

She also claimed how major portions of KV were edited out during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. 

"Deepak explained why he thought #KVB was a hero, it was cut. KV's act with Sree was cut. Salman asked KV the writer of the national anthem, he answered correctly but it was cut. Then BB says there is no entertainment. Problem is with editors, not contestants," she tweeted.

Bigg Boss 12 is inching towards the finale and a change of equation among the housemates has started to happen. The season 12 has got its top seven contestants — Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakkar, Romil Chaudhary, Somy Khan, Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana. 

