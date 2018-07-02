हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav's gym videos hint at his big Bollywood debut—Watch

He had shared the first look poster of the film titled 'Rudra—The Avatar'. 

Tej Pratap Yadav&#039;s gym videos hint at his big Bollywood debut—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is gearing up for the release of his debut Hindi film 'Rudra—The Avatar'. The actor-turned-politician had announced his project a few days back on Twitter, surprising his followers on the micro-blogging site.

Tej Pratap, who is also active on Instagram, recently shared a series of his gym videos. He can be seen pumping up the iron for getting a beefed-up look. Although he has not revealed the reason behind his gym diaries but looks like it's for his upcoming project.

Check out the videos: 

He had shared the first look poster of the film titled 'Rudra—The Avatar'. Also, check out the second poster of the movie. Not much is known about the project as of now and the poster also doesn't reveal the name of the filmmaker of other cast members. More details about his Hindi film are awaited.

Tej Pratap Yadav got married to former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai at a grand ceremony in Patna on May 12, 2018. The high profile wedding caught many eyeballs and several pictures from the marriage ceremony went viral on the internet. The entire Yadav family and many politicos graced the event, making it a starry affair.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai were also taken to a temple by Rabri Devi earlier to seek blessings for a happy married life.

The groom was dressed in a traditional off white-golden sherwani for his D-Day. The shutterbugs couldn't stop clicking the family members seated on the stage.

Days after the high profile wedding, a picture of Tej Pratap taking Aishwarya Rai for a bicycle ride in Patna after their wedding went viral on the internet.

Tags:
Tej Pratap Yadavtej pratap yadav hindi filmrudra the avatarAishwarya Raitej pratap yadav gymLalu Prasad Yadav

