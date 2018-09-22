हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi believes in 'falling in love, going all out'

Actress Tejasswi Prakash says she believes in falling in love and going all out.

Tejasswi believes in &#039;falling in love, going all out&#039;

Mumbai: Actress Tejasswi Prakash says she believes in falling in love and going all out.

She will be soon seen playing princess Uruvi in "KarnSangini". Set in the backdrop of Mahabharat, the show will trace the journey of Uruvi, who chose the outcaste king, Karn, over her childhood friend, Arjun.

"Just like Uruvi, I would fight against the world for the love of my life. I believe in `falling in love` and going all out, I don`t care about the caste the guy belongs to," Tejasswi said in a statement.

"Love is more important to me than anything else and thankfully, I am blessed with such great parents that they would support me in any decision that I`ll make," she added.

Tags:
Tejasswi PrakashKarn SanginiActress Tejasswi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close