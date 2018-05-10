Terry Gilliam suffers minor stroke ahead of Cannes film verdict

London: Veteran filmmaker Terry Gilliam suffered a minor stroke over the weekend, days before a final verdict on whether his film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' will be screened as the closing film at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

The 77-year-old is fine now and recuperating at his home in London, England awaiting the outcome of a court ruling regarding the screening of his movie on the last night of the festival on May 19, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Gilliam and the producers of 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' are in a legal spat with Paulo Branco, formerly a producer on the film.

'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,' which has been under production for over a decade, stars Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce and Olga Kurylenko.

The film follows Toby, a disillusioned advertising executive, who is pulled into a world of time-jumping fantasy when a Spanish cobbler believes him to be Sancho Panza. He then gradually becomes unable to distinguish dreams from reality.