Thalassemia is preventive, we need more awareness: Jackie Shroff

Mumbai: Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, who is the brand ambassador of Thalassemia India, feels there is a lack of awareness about the fact that the blood disorder is preventive.

The actor said when his wife Ayesha was pregnant with their daughter Krishna, his mother-in-law insisted that she get a thalassemia injection. They later found out that there was a chance she could have suffered from it.

"It is preventive and people can avoid it. I don't know why we are not propagating this properly because it is preventive. Awareness might be generated but we need support from the health department to make sure machines are available to conduct the test and also there should be workshops," Shroff said in an interview.

While the 61-year-old actor, believes cinema can be a great tool to promote awareness about thalassemia, what ultimately matters is the support of the health ministry.

"Maybe I'll ask Aamir (Khan), the way he goes to villages for Paani Foundation, maybe I'll tell him, next time he goes to villages to take along doctors and propagate this as well," the actor added.

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder, characterised by abnormal haemoglobin production.

"If my wife had not taken an injection during our second (pregnancy), Krishna would have carried it. So awareness is the only thing. Children get it because both mother and father don't know about it. But it is preventive and people can avoid it," he said.