Thank you for your love, laughter: Anupam Kher to wife Kirron

Thank you for your love, laughter: Anupam Kher to wife Kirron

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, on his 33rd wedding anniversary with actress-politician Kirron Kher on Sunday, said they have had a "solid journey" together.

"Happy 33rd anniversary dearest Kirron. Thank you for your love and laughter. Thank you for your grace. It has been a great journey of ups and downs. But it has been a solid one. Many more to come. Chandigarh is lucky to have you as its MP. Mumbai misses you," Anupam tweeted.

Anupam has been busy shooting a new show titled "New Amsterdam" in the US.

