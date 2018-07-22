हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Game of Thrones

That'd be awesome: Jason Momoa on possible 'Big Little Lies' cameo

Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa says he would be more than happy to make a guest appearance on 'Big Little Lies', which features his 'Aquaman' co-star Nicole Kidman in a pivotal role. 

That&#039;d be awesome: Jason Momoa on possible &#039;Big Little Lies&#039; cameo

Los Angeles: Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa says he would be more than happy to make a guest appearance on 'Big Little Lies', which features his 'Aquaman' co-star Nicole Kidman in a pivotal role. 

Kidman, who is also one of the producers of the critically-acclaimed show, plays the actor's mother in the upcoming DC film.

"That'd be awesome. I don't see that in the near future, but that would be great if there's another season after this season," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight during San Diego Comic-Con. 

'Big Little Lies', which shone at last years award ceremonies, is currently filming its second season. 

The season two of the show, co-produced by Reese Witherspoon, also features Meryl Streep.

Tags:
Game of ThronesJason MomoaGOTBig Little Lies

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close