Actor Anupam Kher, who is all set to emulate former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh on screen in his political drama 'The Accidental Prime Minister', took to Instagram to share yet another picture from the sets.

The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher shares yet another picture from the sets

New Delhi: Actor Anupam Kher, who is all set to emulate former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh on screen in his political drama 'The Accidental Prime Minister', took to Instagram to share yet another picture from the sets.

Anupam on Wednesday shared a picture with Akshaye Khanna who plays Sanjaya Baru in the film.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, "Delhi schedule of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister comes to an end. Thank you, Delhi for your love, warmth and support. It was a delightful experience to work with some amazing actors from this city. And it is a sheer joy to be acting with the brilliant #AkshayeKhanna who plays author #SanjayBaru in the film. Akshaye not only is a phenomenal actor, he has also helped me bring out my best as #DrManmohanSingh. Looking forward to the last schedule of the film. @tapmofficial @sunil_s_bohra #VijayGutt

The team has wrapped the Delhi schedule of the film.

Earlier, the actor introduced the actors playing LK Advani, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Shiv Raj Patil Ji.

The film also has German actress Suzanne Bernert (playing the role of former Indian National Congress chief Sonia Gandhi), Divya Seth Shah (as Mrs Gursharan Kaur, wife of former PM Manmohan Singh) and Akshay Khanna as Sanjaya Baru (former media advisor to Manmohan Singh).

Based on Sanjay Maru's book by the same name, the movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer and also features Akshaye Khanna as Baru.

The script of the film, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21.

Anupam KherAccidental Prime MinisterManmohan SinghSonia GandhiRahul Gandhi

