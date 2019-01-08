The Accidental Prime Minister row: FIR against Anupam Kher and 13 others

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher seems to be in trouble ahead of the release of his upcoming political drama 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. The film has been courting controversies ever since its trailer released a few days back.

A local court in Muzaffarpur has ordered an FIR against the lead actor Anupam Kher and 13 others after a petition was filed the movie. According to ANI, “Local court orders to register an FIR against Anupam Kher & 13 others in connection with the petition filed by Advocate Sudhir Ojha against the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. #Bihar”

Muzaffarpur: Local court orders to register an FIR against Anupam Kher & 13 others in connection with the petition filed by Advocate Sudhir Ojha against the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/Dh9e5xcgmj — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

Earlier, a plea was filed in the Delhi High Court demanding a ban on the trailer of the movie. The petitioner named Pooja Mahajan told ANI, “I think this movie has been made just to create a different impression in minds of ppl and brainwash them. Trailer itself says 'this election season'. Stay should be imposed on it.”

It will be heard on January 9, 2019.

Delhi High Court to hear tomorrow the petition filed by Pooja Mahajan against the trailer of the movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister' which is due to release on Jan 11. pic.twitter.com/OfYCSHxk0y — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

'The Accidental Prime Minister' movie is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. The film has been directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari. It stars Anupam Kher in the titular role of former PM Manmohan Singh. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur to name a few.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on January 11, 2019.