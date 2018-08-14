हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

The best part about being a mommy is that I can kiss and cuddle Taimur Ali Khan, says Kareena

The internet loves Taimur and his pictures easily go viral leaving the fans weak at the knees.

The best part about being a mommy is that I can kiss and cuddle Taimur Ali Khan, says Kareena

New Delhi: The cutest star kid Taimur Ali Khan is a bigger celebrity today. He is a social media sensation where pictures of him are splashed almost every day without a fail. The paps love to click him in and around the city and needless to say that this munchkin's awwdorable photos surely brighten up a dull day. 

DNA quoted Kareena, who in a recent interview with a fashion brand opened up on motherhood and what according to her is the best part of being a mommy. She said, "I don't get to kiss and cuddle him (Taimur) when I am away for work." When asked what's the best part about parenthood and pat came a reply, "I can cuddle my son and bite him and kiss him all over. I think that's the best part of his time with me."

The internet loves Taimur and his pictures easily go viral leaving the fans weak at the knees.

The adorbs, who turned a year old on December 20, 2017, had a classy birthday celebration held at Pataudi Palace where only family and close friends were seen in attendance. He already has several fan clubs dedicated to him.  

On the professional front, Bebo will be seen in 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. Also, she will be seen playing a pivotal part in Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. 

Tags:
Kareena KapoortaimurTaimur Ali KhanSaif Ali KhanBeboTaimur picsBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close