हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Charlotte Rae

'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at 92

The actress revealed, last year, that she had been diagnosed with bone and pancreatic cancer.

&#039;The Facts of Life&#039; actress Charlotte Rae dies at 92
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

Washington: Hollywood Actress Charlotte Rae, known for her role as house mother Mrs Garrett on `The Facts of Life`, has passed away. She was 92.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed, last year, that she had been diagnosed with bone and pancreatic cancer.

The two time Tony Award nominee played Woody Allen`s Mother in 1971 `Bananas` and featured as his wife on the classic sitcom Car 54, Where Are You? The actress got her first big break with `Diff'rent Strokes`, she played the role of housekeeper Edna Garrett on the show.

Rae in her later years, despite of her health issues, guest starred in TV shows including `Pretty Little Liars`, `Sisters`, and `The King of Queens`. Her Film credits include `Don`t Mess with the Zohan` and `Tom and Jerry`. Sony Picture TV is currently working on the reboot of `The Facts of Life`.

 

Tags:
Charlotte RaeThe Facts of LifeCharlotte Rae deadCharlotte Rae diesHollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close