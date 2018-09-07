हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sam Humphrey

'The Greatest Showman' star Sam Humphrey undergoing 'high-risk' surgery

The actor wished Zendaya a happy birthday just days before he underwent surgery.

&#039;The Greatest Showman&#039; star Sam Humphrey undergoing &#039;high-risk&#039; surgery
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actor Sam Humphrey, best known for playing Tom Thumb in "The Greatest Showman", is undergoing a serious procedure in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old actor is suffering from Crohn's disease. It is a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms include persistent diarrhea, abdominal cramps and pains and the urgent need to move bowels.

"Sam has been suffering from complications due to Crohn's disease, which is exasperated by Sam's skeletal dysplasia and size. He is currently under the care of some of the best doctors in the world at Cedars Sinai and is undergoing high-risk corrective surgery. 

"His family and friends are with him and they ask for privacy while Sam is treated and recovers. They welcome everyone's prayers and support at this time," Humphrey's family said in a statement to E! online.

The actor wished Zendaya a happy birthday just days before he underwent surgery.

 

