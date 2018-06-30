हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The actress revealed that she was asked for her residential address

The guy tried to kiss my ears: Swara Bhasker narrates her casting couch ordeal

New Delhi: Bollywood's bold and fearless actress Swara Bhasker, who had earlier opened up about sexual harassment she faced during an outdoor shoot, narrated her casting couch ordeal during an interactive session.

The actress revealed that she was asked for her residential address, she found his behaviour strange and wanted to wrap up the shoot, according to an Indian Express report.

An Indian express report quoted Swara as saying, "When I got out this guy actually tried to kiss my ear and said 'I love you baby' and I kind of did that (gestures shirking away)," said Swara, and added: "So, he got a mouthful of my hair so I was just like... so that kind of stuff happens. It's all a part of casting couch, right?"

Recently, the actress received a lot of flak for acting out a masturbation scene in her blockbuster film Veere Di Wedding. However, Swara knows how to handle her haters well.

 "I have been targeted by paid trolling in the past and I'm used to it. Many twitter-users and some prominent comedians and commentators have turned the ‘I took my Grandmother to watch VDW' into very funny satirical comments on twitter. I'm grateful both for their support and their humour, "Swara had said in a statement.

Apart from Swara Bhasker, Veere Di Wedding stars Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. Permanent roommates actor Sumeet Vyas too played a pivotal role in the film. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film was jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

