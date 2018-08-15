हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Orlando Bloom

'The Lord of the Rings' cast reunites

Stars of one of the popular Hollywood franchises "The Lord of the Rings" reunited, and made it memorable for the fans by filling social media platforms with their reunion pictures.

&#039;The Lord of the Rings&#039; cast reunites

Los Angeles: Stars of one of the popular Hollywood franchises "The Lord of the Rings" reunited, and made it memorable for the fans by filling social media platforms with their reunion pictures.

Actor Orlando Bloom, who played Legolas in the film, took to his Instagram on Monday and uploaded a photo of himself with co-stars Ian McKellen and Adam Brown, reports metro.co.uk.

Along with the picture, he wrote: "A dwarf, a wizard and an elf walk into a bar."

McKellen portrayed the beloved Gandalf across Peter Jackson's JRR Tolkien franchise, while Brown showed up as Ori in The Hobbit as part of the dwarf collective.

It has been 17 years since the release of one of the biggest movie trilogies in the history of Hollywood.

Tags:
Orlando BloomLord of the RingsIan McKellen

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close