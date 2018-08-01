हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The magic is within you: Aishwarya's words of wisdom

In the movie, Aishwarya plays pop sensation Baby Singh.  

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film "Fanney Khan", says a vital message that the movie sends out is that people must believe in themselves and the magic that they have within.

"This film gives message that you should believe in yourself. Believe in all that you have within yourself because the magic is within you. Believe in a blessed life as life is beautiful, and therefore, experience it and smile with all that you have to give it to life," Aishwarya told the media here on Tuesday night.

She was at a special screening of the movie, along with Anil Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Divya Khosla Kumar, Pihu Sand, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Atul Manjrekar and Girish Kulkarni.

"I hope the audience goes out and enjoys watching this movie as much as the team did while making it. 'Fanney Khan' is really a wonderful, feel-good, life is beautiful kind of, slice of life movie.

"It's a film which has a big heart and soul. I truly hope audience enjoys the movie."

Aishwarya was last seen on-screen in Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" in 2016.

"Fanney Khan" is releasing worldwide on Friday.

