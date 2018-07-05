हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sridevi

The only thing I don’t associate with work is mom, says Janhvi Kapoor on Sridevi

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with 'Dhadak'. The film is high on the buzzword and the team is busy promoting the venture across the country. It has been directed by Shashank Khaitan. 

The noted actress Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Her untimely demise sent shock waves across the nation. Janhvi in an interview with Mumbai Mirror talked acting, her film and mother Sridevi.

The actress returned to complete to the shoot of 'Dhadak' immediately after Sridevi's demise. In this hour of grief, the entire Kapoor family stood together like a rock. Janvhi told Mumbai Mirror, "It was an organic decision," as she talked about getting back to work. 

Adding more, she said, "Surprisingly, the only thing I don’t associate with work is mom. Both of us had consciously decided that this would be my own journey. Acting is the only thing I knew to do without her."

“Working was the easy part, everything else was a struggle,” she said.

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film also marks the debut of Shahid Kapoor's Ishaan Khatter and is slated to hit the screens on July 20, 2018. 

