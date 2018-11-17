हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alyque Padamsee

There will never be another: Celebs mourn Alyque Padamsee's death

As the news of Alyque Padamsee's death broke, a slew of celebrated names from the Hindi film fraternity like Nimrat Kaur, Farhan Akhtar, Manisha Koirala and Boman Irani took to social media to pay heartfelt tributes to the 90-year-old veteran actor and ad guru.

Mumbai: As the news of Alyque Padamsee's death broke, a slew of celebrated names from the Hindi film fraternity like Nimrat Kaur, Farhan Akhtar, Manisha Koirala and Boman Irani took to social media to pay heartfelt tributes to the 90-year-old veteran actor and ad guru.

He died here on Saturday morning, family sources said. 

Alyque had been ailing for some time before he breathed his last at around 5.30 a.m. at a private hospital.

He is survived by two former wives and a former partner and four children including his actress-daughter Shazahn Padamsee.

Among other achievements, Alyque is best remembered for his role of Mohammed Ali Jinnah in Richard Attenborough's multi-Oscar award winner classic "Gandhi" (1982).

A renowned personality in English theatre, he produced notable plays like "Evita", "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Broken Images".

He achieved global fame in brand advertising with memorable campaigns like the Liril girl in a waterfall, Lalitaji in Surf, Hamara Bajaj, MRF Muscle Man and the Kamasutra Couple among others.

Here's what Bollywood celebs have tweeted: 

Farhan Akhtar: RIP Alyque Padamsee. Shall always remember you with the fondest of memories, sir. Condolences to the family.

Manisha Koirala: Saddened to hear of the passing of a friend, Ad guru and master in theatre. what a legacy he has left behind! Alyque Padamsee.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Sad to hear about the demise of Ad guru Alyque Padamsee. He will be remembered for some of the most creative and memorable ad campaign, and some notable acting performances. RIP 

Boman Irani: Saddened to hear of the passing of Ad guru and theatre doyen Alyque Padamsee. He gave me my first break in theatre, like countless before and after me.
Maverick, Unique, Uncompromising. There will never be another.

Nimrat Kaur: Deepest condolences and prayers for the family and loved ones of Alyque Padamsee sir...a true pioneer. May he rest in peace.

Arshad Warsi: Very sad to hear about Alyque Padamsee. I had the privilege of choreographing one of his plays. Admired him for his honesty, talent and intelligence. You will always be loved and missed, RIP Alyque.

Subhash Ghai: RIP Alyque. You gave so much to the world around you. You gave dignity to theatre, its art and artistes. Your genius inspired so many creative minds. You lived a complete life by giving love with no conditions. You are a success in real sense. You are there with us always.

Jaaved Jaaferi: An advertising genius, a master theatre director and a vociferous social activist who inspired people to fight for justice, and with whom I was fortunate enough to work under and be a friend passed away leaving behind a legacy. RIP Alyque Padamsee.

Sayani Gupta: End of an era! End of a legend! Alyque Padamsee... Shine on in the other side.. Thank you for the unparalleled contribution to theatre and advertising, giving us some gems but also inspiring so many and being a champion of people! So Long...

Aftab Shivdasani: Sad news of Alyque Padamsee passing away, such an accomplished personality in theatre and society. RIP sir. Deepest condolences to the family and prayers for the departed. 

