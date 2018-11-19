हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

These pics of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas playing 'Mortal Kombat' are unmissable

The year will end on a high note with yet another B-Town couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tying the knot in December!

These pics of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas playing &#039;Mortal Kombat&#039; are unmissable
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The year 2018 has brought a wedding boom in Bollywood. Right from Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja's big fat Punjabi wedding till Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's dreamy Italy wedding, the year has been full of blissful unions in B-town. The year will end on a high note with yet another B-Town couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tying the knot in December.

As per reports, Pee Cee and Nick will enter matrimony on December 2 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

A couple of days before the big day, Nick took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with his bride-to-be.

The caption is, “Throwback to that time she kicked my ass in Mortal Kombat. Safe to say she’s just a little competitive.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

'Nickyanka', as fans call the two made their relationship official in August this year by sharing pictures from their traditional roka ceremony. Several pics of the event were shared and people couldn't stop gushing over how cute the two look together.

Things have progressed rather quickly for Priyanka and Nick as it was only last year that rumours of their relationship came to surface.

With December coming closer, we can't help but wait for the wedding!

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasPriyanka and Nicknickyanka

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close