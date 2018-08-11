These pictures of Disha Patani will make you fall in love with her

New Delhi: The incredibly gorgeous Disha Patani sets our hearts beating faster each time she posts a pic on social media. The beautiful actress is quite active on Instagram and shares little updates from her life which keeps her fan base happy. The actress has been the queen of hearts ever since she made her debut with 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Disha made her presence felt with the small role in the film and instantly won everyone by her charming looks and impeccable acting skills. Disha was last seen in the action-entertainer 'Baaghi 2'. She starred opposite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

Disha took to Instagram to share a few pictures that will make you fall in love with her, all over again!

Check out these screenshots from the actress's Instagram stories:

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat'. The movie also stars film actress Tabu and popular comedian Sunil Grover. 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Aasif Sheikh will also have a role in the film.

'Bharat' was a lot in news recently after Priyanka Chopra suddenly backed out of the film. Reports suggested different reasons for the actress's exit but none of them has been confirmed as of now. Priyanka was then replaced by Katrina Kaif.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid and 'Bharat' is no exception. It will release on the festival in 2019.

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.