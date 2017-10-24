They're born with personalities: George Clooney on his twins

Los Angeles: Hollywood star George Clooney says his and wife Amal's four-month-old fraternal twins have distinctive personalities.

The 56-year-old star says his daughter looks just like her mother, while his son is a "thug" with a loud laugh, reports Extra.

"They're born with personalities. Ella is very elegant and dainty she has these big beautiful eyes, she looks like Amal."

About Alexander, he adds, "He weighs three pounds more than his sister... He's just a thug, he's a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room. It's the funniest thing."

Clooney says his family is complete now and the couple are not planning to have more kids.