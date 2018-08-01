हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anil Kapoor

This BTS video shows Anil Kapoor's transformation into singing sensation 'Fanney Khan'-Watch

New Delhi: The makers have dropped a behind the scene video of the transformation of Anil Kapoor's character into Fanney Khan. In the film, Anil Kapoor essays the role of a lower-middle-class father to a teenage girl who aspires to become a singer.

The BTS video of Fanney Khan how hard the makers have worked to make the film look as real as possible by shooting in real locations like Colaba and Bhindi Bazaar, where they have shot in real chawls.

Talking about Anil Kapoor's role,  "It is a story of a father who wants to see his dreams come true through his daughter and we found Anil Kapoor apt for the role."

Check out the video:

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is a musical comedy film. It also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (as India's most popular pop singer Baby Singh), Rajkummar Rao (as Adhir), Divya Dutta (Kavita Sharma) and Pihu Sand (Lata Sharma) besides Anil Kapoor.

The film, an official remake of Belgian film 'Everybody's Famous!' is slated to release on August 3 and has music composed by Amit Trivedi and Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics penned Irshad Kamil.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Fanney Khan is jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's ROMPL Production and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.

‘Fanney Khan’ will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor sharing screen space after 18 years. But they aren’t romantically paired opposite each other. 

Aishwarya and Anil have worked in Subhash Ghai's Taal in 1999 and Satish Kaushik's Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai in 2000. 

Interestingly, Rajkummar Rai is paired with Aishwarya in this film.

 

 

Anil KapoorFanney KhanAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoBhindi Bazaar

