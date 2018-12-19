This chimpanzee to play an important role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero-See inside

New Delhi: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan upcoming flick Zero is a multi-starrer film. King Khan on Tuesday took to social media to introduce yet another character, who is not a human but a chimpanzee.

Sharing the poster featuring an adult chimp, Shah Rukh wrote, "Advance booking open now! Watch it with your loved ones, Aafia, Babita, Guddu, Ashok! Ye pehle hi kam the jo ye ek aur aa gaya! Par cute toh hai ye!"

After introducing the leads Bauua, Aafia, Babita and Guddu played by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Zeeshan Ayyub respectively, makers of Zero have introduced the most important character.

The poster suggests that the animal will play a pivotal part in the story, however, nothing about the same has been revealed yet.

The leading trio SRK, Anushka and Katrina have earlier shared screen space in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' and the film was a super hit. It will indeed be interesting to see the trio working together once again.

'Zero' trailer promised us an emotional ride with SRK playing the happy-go-lucky Bauua Singh, Katrina playing a glamorous actress and Anushka playing a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy.

Zero, a Christmas release Is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.