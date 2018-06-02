हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
This cute video of Jeetendra dancing with grandson Laksshay will melt your heart- Watch
New Delhi: Actor Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshay Kapoor celebrated his second birthday on  Friday. His grand birthday celebration was attended by the star kids of Bollywood including our prince Taimur Ali Khan. A video from Laksshay's birthday party has surfaced on the internet in which he is seen dancing with his grandad and veteran actor Jeetendra.

Check out the adorable video shared by Ekta Kapoor:

The Kapoor duo look adorable in this video, don't they?

Proud dad Tusshar Kapoor also took to Instagram to post a special message for his son on his birthday along with the first picture of Laksshay. He wrote, "Been 2 years since this 'laddoo' came into my life and changed it forever! My angel for eternity, the love that I never ever felt before and will never after!."

We still can' t get over the adorable video Tusshar had once posted on his Instagram featuring the schoolmates of his son Laksshay along with their mothers. Among all the mothers, Tusshar was the only father and the actor was quite proud to be so. In 2016,  Tusshar announced the arrival of his baby boy ‘Laksshya’ who was born through IVF and surrogacy. Tusshar has been on his toes ever since the arrival of his son and plays the role of a father and a mother quite remarkably. However, Laksshay is quite lucky to have a doting aunt Ekta Kapoor around, who is no less than a mother to him.

Tusshar Kapoor became a proud parent to baby boy Laksshya in June 2016.

