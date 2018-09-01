This Dhadak song motivates Miss Diva Nehal Chudasama-Details inside

New Delhi: Mumbai girl Nehal Chudasama was crowned the Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva Miss Universe 2018 at a star-studded grand finale event here on Friday night. She will compete at the Miss Universe 2018 pageant in Bangkok in December.

During an exclusive chat with Zee News, Nehal revealed that she listens to the popular song Zingaat from Dhadak and Sairat to keep herself motivated. She loves to listen to the song as it fills her with energy.

Nehal is all of 21, and her interests lie in fitness activities, athletics, dancing and cooking

Her favourite quote, according to the official page of the pageant, is "There's no substitute for hard work".

Aditi Hundia from Jaipur won Yahama Fascino Miss Diva Universe Supranational 2018, and the Yahama Fascino Miss Diva 2018 - Second Runner-up title went to Lucknow's Roshni Sheoran.

The judges' panel included Sushant, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Neha Dhupia, Lara Dutta and Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh Nel Peters.