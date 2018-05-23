This is how Anand Ahuja reacted to Sonam Kapoor's look in Tareefan song from Veere Di Wedding

New Delhi: Newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are winning our hearts each time they are seen together. The couple was recently spotted walking hand-in-hand which made us all go weak in our knees. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at Sonam's aunt Kavita Singh's residence, Rockdale in Mumbai. The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening and several B-Towners were seen in attendance

Sonam attended the Veere Di Wedding’s music launch on Tuesday. As per a Bollywoodlife.com report, she revealed how her hubby, Anand, reacted on her look from Tareefan song from her upcoming film.

Sonam told Bollywoodlife.com that Anand said 'Baby, you look hot!'.

The entertainment portal also asked Kareena Kapoor Khan about Saif Ali Khan's reaction to which the actress replied “Actually, I don’t think that I can say that in public"

Well, we totally agree with Anand's reaction! Sonam did look alluring in the song and so did Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Veere Di Wedding is slated to release on June 1, 2018.

This chick-flick is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor.

Interestingly, Sumeet Vyas, who rose to fame with web-series Permanent Roommates will be seen as Kareena's boyfriend, Rishabh in the movie