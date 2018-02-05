This is how Deepika Padukone will look on her wedding if she wears Sabyasachi—Pics
These photos surely give us a major hint of how the actress would ace her wedding look.
New Delhi: One of the gorgeous actresses in Hindi film industry, Deepika Padukone is not the reigning queen of Bollywood for nothing. She has a solid filmography to her credit and also happens to have as many as 7 films in the Rs 100 crore club.
Her latest venture 'Padmaavat' by maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is about to enter the Rs 200 crore club soon. The film presents Deepika as a royal princess Rani Padmavati and her act has won her many accolades.
Now, Deepika, who has time and again impressed us with her acting on-screen also has a strong sartorial taste when it comes to styling. She looks extremely beautiful in Indian wear and especially sarees bring out the best in her.
Dippy has worn ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's collection several times and has shone like a diamond too. Now, in one of her recent shoots for Sabya, the pictures of which were shared on Instagram, Deepika stuns in traditional Banarasi sarees.
Check out Deepika's pictures here:
The homes of North Calcutta always fascinate me. Through winding lanes and decrepit alleys, one often stumbles upon ‘Paradise lost’. Humble tea stalls, crumbling book binding factories and dingy mustard oil presseries make way for forlorn palaces and music rooms of erstwhile ‘zamindars’. A lesson in sheer hedonistic maximalism. Osler and Baccarat chandeliers, completely engulfed in a shroud of cobwebs occasionally twinkling in the late afternoon sunlight, Devonshire china holding on for dear life on creaky cabinets, jostling for space amidst hand-painted tin and an occasional Lifebuoy soap perched precariously on a silver salver. Works of great European and Bengali masters co-existing in communal harmony with a calendar from a local pharmaceutical company, a withering taxidermy and Fuji-colour rendered black and white family portraits. As a parakeet and a cockatoo chirp in unison from the courtyard, my fingers swipe the dust from the walls to unveil yet another treasure. A hand-painted wallpaper from Paris, finely outlined with 18 carat gold! And one thought one knew the city! #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone
In 2002, I rented my first apartment. And moved in there with my tailors and pattern makers. It was all under a thousand square feet. It would become my home, my factory and my atelier! I hand-painted the walls in ‘Bengal Red’ with motifs of flora and fauna inspired by the tree of life! The horses back then did look like rabbits and one bird I am sure looked a bit like a nondescript reptile. Old habits die hard and so a better version of the tree of life makes a second appearance. In Coromandel Red – dextrously hand-painted by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone
If you grew up in Bengal at the time I was growing up, sometime between late seventies and early eighties, you would know that the consumer was the designer. I spent hours watching my mother and her friends stretching organdy sarees over hand frames and hand painting exotic blooms on them. More often than not, they would match the blooms in their sarees to the real blooms on their hair. Talk about style! This is my homage to them. My mother and all her Bengal art school friends. What they lacked in terms of resources, they always over compensated with imagination. That is the true art of dressing well and good housekeeping! #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone
And her pictures are making us think how gorgeous she would look on her wedding day. Well, in one of her interviews earlier, the actress had expressed her desire to be a Sabyasachi bride like Anushka Sharma, who dazzled on her wedding day.
