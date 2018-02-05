This is how Deepika Padukone will look on her wedding if she wears Sabyasachi—Pics

New Delhi: One of the gorgeous actresses in Hindi film industry, Deepika Padukone is not the reigning queen of Bollywood for nothing. She has a solid filmography to her credit and also happens to have as many as 7 films in the Rs 100 crore club.

Her latest venture 'Padmaavat' by maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is about to enter the Rs 200 crore club soon. The film presents Deepika as a royal princess Rani Padmavati and her act has won her many accolades.

Now, Deepika, who has time and again impressed us with her acting on-screen also has a strong sartorial taste when it comes to styling. She looks extremely beautiful in Indian wear and especially sarees bring out the best in her.

Dippy has worn ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's collection several times and has shone like a diamond too. Now, in one of her recent shoots for Sabya, the pictures of which were shared on Instagram, Deepika stuns in traditional Banarasi sarees.

Check out Deepika's pictures here:

And her pictures are making us think how gorgeous she would look on her wedding day. Well, in one of her interviews earlier, the actress had expressed her desire to be a Sabyasachi bride like Anushka Sharma, who dazzled on her wedding day.

These photos surely give us a major hint of how the actress would ace her wedding look.