This is the song Deepika Padukone was dancing to at her Mehendi ceremony!

The adorbs recently shared their pictures from Haldi, Mehendi and wedding ceremonies. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm after they uploaded some of the best photos from their wedding ceremonies. Netizens went crazy and it was a total meltdown feeling surfing the web and checking out the comments on social media.

DeepVeer got married at the picturesque locales of Lake Como in Italy. The gorgeous couple got married as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15 respectively.

The adorbs recently shared their pictures from Haldi, Mehendi and wedding ceremonies. In one of the clicks, Deepika can be seen dancing in a totally awesome way with Mehendi applied in her hands. The click is so beautiful and surreal and you can actually keep looking at it for a few minutes if not any longer.

Well, soon after their wedding pictures flooded the internet, netizens put their brains to test and came out some really awesome memes. Singer Harshdeep Kaur shared a post by MissMalini.com where the same picture was used with a line: “When The DJ Finally Plays Mast Kalandar”.

Harshdeep wrote: “Hahaha BANG ON!! That was the song indeed. But it wasn’t the DJ? It was Yours Truly?

Well, we now know that Dippy was actually dancing to 'Mast Kalandar' and Harshdeep crooned it. The singer performed at her Mehendi ceremony in Italy and had even shared her pictures on social media.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

 

 

 

 

