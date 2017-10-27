This is what happened jab Aamir Khan first met Salman and Shah Rukh

New Delhi: The Khan trinity in Bollywood—Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman are megastars today and have sustained the test of times for more than two decades now. The three superstars have set the standards too high and all the aspiring actors look up to them for inspiration.

Aamir, who recently had a super successful Dangal rocking the Box Office worldwide in an interview with Mid-Day revealed what happened when he first met Salman and Shah Rukh.

Aamir recalled how both his meetings were not planned and happened by chance. The report quotes him as saying, “The first time I met Salman was at Babla's [director Aditya Bhattacharya's] house, who made Raakh [1989]. Incidentally, Salman and I were in the same class for a year in the second standard [at St Anne's, in Pali Hill]. And we didn't know each other then! I was at Babla's house to discuss a short film called Paranoia, where I was the actor, spot-boy, production head, first AD - all rolled into one. We shot that film for a month. I was 15, and this is the first time I ever acted. Salman was cycling around in Carter Road. He knew Babla too. We stood in the balcony and talked. He told me about how he also wanted to become an actor. I thought of him as a sweet chap. Shah Rukh, I remember meeting briefly, when I was shooting with Juhi [Chawla], somewhere on the road. He had begun shooting a film with her [Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman]. Deewana [his debut, 1992] hadn't released yet. He was sweet, and it was a warm meeting.”

On the professional front—all the three Khans are busy with their own commitments. Aamir is currently shooting for YRF's Thugs Of Hindostan whereas Salman has his kitty full with Tiger Zinda Hai lined up for release, Race 3 shoot to begin soon. Shah Rukh is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's next starring Katrina and Anushka in the lead. He will reportedly be seen playing a dwarf on-screen.