This is what Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gifted guests at their wedding

New Delhi: The latest couple to join the 'newlyweds' clan is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. 'Deepveer', as they are called lovingly called by fans tied the knot on November 14 in a traditional Konkani wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. A day later, on November 15, Deepika and Ranveer solemnized their wedding as per the Sindhi tradition.

The wedding venue was well guarded and only pics that we have of the wedding are those shared by the newlyweds themselves.

However, the latest pic that is doing rounds on the internet is of the gift that Deepika and Ranveer gave to their guests on their wedding. The couple gifted silver coated photo frames to their guests and codesilver shared the pic on Instagram.

Check it out here:

The caption says, "Beauty is in minimalism, but that’s also what’s challenging! It was a pleasure fabricating Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s wedding giveaways!. P.S. - the picture inside the frame is only for representative purpose. They were otherwise presented with handwritten notes by the duo."

The couple hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru on 21st night and the Mumbai reception will take place on December 1. Both Deepika and Ranveer shared their Bengaluru reception look on Instagram which made fans go gaga over them. While the actress looked graceful as ever in a gold saree and matching jewelry, Ranveer looked like the 'prince charming' every girl wishes for.

'Deepveerkishaadi' is the most talked about topic these days and fans couldn't be happier for the couple!

Here's wishing them a happy married life!