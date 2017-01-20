THIS is what Shah Rukh Khan can't do in front of camera!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen playing a badass gangster in 'Raees' and we are loving the dialogues already. SRK sports a kohl-eyed look and oh boy how awesomely he carries it off!

However, the superstar finds one thing really awkward while enacting a scene on-screen. What's that? Well, IANS quoted him as saying that he finds swearing in front of camera odd.

"I have problems swearing on screen. I can't even say Vishal Bhardwaj's movie names on screen. I find it odd. I have said the F-word before a scene just to get a feel because it was there. I had problems saying 'Dusht' in Devdas," Shah Rukh said.

He spoke about abuses and cuss words during an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra on her digital platform Film Companion, read a statement.

Talking about the failure of 'Fan', Shah Rukh said: "I genuinely, honestly feel extremely sad that I let Maneesh Sharma down. I feel Maneesh Sharma deserved a better platform when he worked with me."

The actor will be back on the silver screen with 'Raees', which sees him play a bootlegger in a story set in Gujarat. The film, directed by National Award winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, is slated to release on January 25, 2017.

The film will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' on the same day.

(With IANS inputs)