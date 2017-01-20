THIS is what Shah Rukh Khan can't do in front of camera!
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen playing a badass gangster in 'Raees' and we are loving the dialogues already. SRK sports a kohl-eyed look and oh boy how awesomely he carries it off!
However, the superstar finds one thing really awkward while enacting a scene on-screen. What's that? Well, IANS quoted him as saying that he finds swearing in front of camera odd.
"I have problems swearing on screen. I can't even say Vishal Bhardwaj's movie names on screen. I find it odd. I have said the F-word before a scene just to get a feel because it was there. I had problems saying 'Dusht' in Devdas," Shah Rukh said.
He spoke about abuses and cuss words during an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra on her digital platform Film Companion, read a statement.
Talking about the failure of 'Fan', Shah Rukh said: "I genuinely, honestly feel extremely sad that I let Maneesh Sharma down. I feel Maneesh Sharma deserved a better platform when he worked with me."
The actor will be back on the silver screen with 'Raees', which sees him play a bootlegger in a story set in Gujarat. The film, directed by National Award winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, is slated to release on January 25, 2017.
The film will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' on the same day.
(With IANS inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Book lovers go gaga as cine-star Rishi Kapoor takes centrestage at Zee Jaipur Literature Festival
- 'Iron Man 3' actor Miguel Ferrer dead after battling throat cancer
- Zaira Wasim controversy: 'Dangal' star's posters burnt in Kashmir valley
- THIS is what Shah Rukh Khan can't do in front of camera!
- Shah Rukh Khan heads to 'Bigg Boss 10' sets, will meet Salman Khan!
- 'Iron Man 3' actor Miguel Ferrer dead after battling throat cancer
- Zaira Wasim controversy: 'Dangal' star's posters burnt in Kashmir valley
- Amitabh Bachchan hails Yuvraj Singh, calls him an exceptional champ!
- Rati Agnihotri, businessman husband booked in Rs 47 lakh electricity theft case
- Sushmita Sen’s ‘I had promised the 14 year old #me’ VIDEO will inspire you to discipline your body