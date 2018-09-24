हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir khan

This is where Aamir Khan will unveil the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan-Details inside

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who recently conducted an Ask me session on Instagram revealed that the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan will be shared on Aamir Khan's Instagram handle.

This is where Aamir Khan will unveil the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan-Details inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who recently conducted an Ask me session on Instagram revealed that the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan will be shared on Aamir Khan's Instagram handle.

When asked by a fan, Katrina revealed that the trailer will be first unveiled by Aamir on his Instagram on September 27, 2018.

Aamir has been treating his fans by unveiling the looks of his actors. 

Check out Katrina's reply:

With a much-hyped debut on Instagram, the actor made headlines for exerting his creative maverick quality and using Instagram differently.

After Dangal, fans across the globe can't keep calm as they are eager to witness the larger than life trailer of this multi-starrer. The makers have decided to encash on Aamir's popularity to unveil the trailer. 

Thugs of Hindostan being the most awaited films of 2018, the trailer of this epic drama will now be unveiled on 27th with Aamir being the first one to unveil it.

