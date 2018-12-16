हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

This is why Alia Bhatt looked 'upset' in viral pics with Ranbir Kapoor from 'Brahmastra' sets—Watch

The internet went into a frenzy, and various theories floated around behind Alia's 'upset' face.

This is why Alia Bhatt looked &#039;upset&#039; in viral pics with Ranbir Kapoor from &#039;Brahmastra&#039; sets—Watch

New Delhi: A month ago, some pictures from 'Brahmastra' sets were doing rounds on the internet in which Ranbir Kapoor was seen checking his phone while Alia Bhatt looked visibly upset. The internet went into a frenzy, and various theories floated around behind Alia's 'upset' face. However, during a media interaction, the actress clarified that she wasn't upset at all and that it is her face whenever she is resting.

The 'Raazi' actress further said that she is often called 'Nani' because of the face she makes while she is resting.

Check out the video here, as shared by a fan club on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Alia@varia.fcx) on

In case you forgot the pictures we are talking about, here they are:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RANBIR KAPOOR (@ranbirs_girl) on

Recently, Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt spilled the beans about his daughter's relationship with Ranbir.  In an interview with The Telegraph, Mr Bhatt confirmed that Ranbir and Alia are in love.

The filmmaker was asked what he thinks of Ranbir. To this, he replied, "Well, of course they’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out. Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out. I’m no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. It’s life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let’s wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!"

Tags:
Alia BhattRanbir KapoorbrahmastraAlia and Ranbir

Must Watch