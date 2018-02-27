This little trivia about Sridevi and Rekha's unknown filmy connection will surprise you!

New Delhi: Bollywood's first female superstar, Sridevi is no more. And her death has created a void which none can ever fill. The actress died in Dubai on February 24, 2018, around midnight.

While initial reports suggested that he suffered a cardiac arrest, an autopsy report revealed that she died because of 'accidental drowning' in the bathtub of her hotel room. Because of the findings of this autopsy, Sridevi’s death was referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further investigation.

Her mortal remains will reportedly be flown back today after the investigations are completed.

Meanwhile, recalling her illustrious career on celluloid, we found this trivia about Sridevi and another Bollywood diva, Rekha. Did you know it was the latter who was first supposed to star in superhit flick 'Himmatwala' opposite Jeetendra?

'Himmatwala' became the turning point in Sridevi's career. According to BollywoodLife.com, Jeetendra told Mid-Day saying, “We all know how it changed both our fortunes. Not many know that Rekha was the original choice for Himmatwala. But I guess Sridevi was destined to do the film – she bagged the role and the film became one of the biggest grossers of the year. And with it, Bollywood woke up to the magic of Sridevi. Today (February 25) marked the 35th anniversary of the film’s release and it’s tragic how she passed away just a day before… I was terribly shocked when I heard about her demise.”

Also, Rekha did 'Biwi Ho To Aisi' which also marked superstar Salman Khan's debut in Bollywood. The first choice for the film was Sridevi reportedly. This swap between films is a common thing in B-Town but just thinking about Sridevi and Rekha is making us feel super nostalgic!