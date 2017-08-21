close
THIS man's funny pose and hilarious Twitter reactions will leave you in splits

And now a pic of a man posing for a photograph on a rocky surface in the weirdest way has gone viral!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 11:07
THIS man’s funny pose and hilarious Twitter reactions will leave you in splits
Pic courtesy: Twitter.

Mumbai: Social media is indeed a funny place! The virtual world is full of users who are blessed with matchless humour and the skills to make you laugh uncontrollably. A number of videos and photographs go viral here.

And now a pic of a man posing for a photograph on a rocky surface in the weirdest way has gone viral! The man’s pose will tickle your funnybone but reactions to his photograph will leave you in splits.

People have not just reacted to the photo with dollops of humour but have even displayed their sense of humour by putting their photoshop skills into use.

 Check the reactions to the picture that surfaced on Twitter:

Well, hope you had an amazing time scrolling down the series of funny reactions!

TAGS

Viral PicsViral Twitter PicsFunny PicsFunny PoseFunny manTwitter jokes

