THIS man’s funny pose and hilarious Twitter reactions will leave you in splits

Mumbai: Social media is indeed a funny place! The virtual world is full of users who are blessed with matchless humour and the skills to make you laugh uncontrollably. A number of videos and photographs go viral here.

And now a pic of a man posing for a photograph on a rocky surface in the weirdest way has gone viral! The man’s pose will tickle your funnybone but reactions to his photograph will leave you in splits.

People have not just reacted to the photo with dollops of humour but have even displayed their sense of humour by putting their photoshop skills into use.

Check the reactions to the picture that surfaced on Twitter:

Draw me like one of your french girls.. pic.twitter.com/vDZqX5e4up — Mrs. Bruce Wayne (@theflyingnemo) 18 August 2017

Mechanical engineering student trying to impress a girl.. pic.twitter.com/GJgxPpXOJw — Mrs. Bruce Wayne (@theflyingnemo) 18 August 2017

Don't call yourself A Model if you don't pose like this. pic.twitter.com/IitzyYHvZf — Funny Tweet (@alirashid78) 18 August 2017

When she wants to know what's a Cosine Wave but you don't have a pen and paper to show her! pic.twitter.com/cZ89MOm2zM — Ronit Velari (@ronit_velari) 19 August 2017

Pic 1: Kids Pic 2: Adults Pic 3: Legends pic.twitter.com/RZ6jiwExWZ — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) 18 August 2017

He is everywhere . pic.twitter.com/HAxCdW3huJ — Sambarcasm (@theesmaarkhan) 19 August 2017

When your job is shit but when your relatives ask "Beta kaam kaisa chal raha Hai" pic.twitter.com/J1DnyceXV9 — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) 18 August 2017

Tu cheez Badi hai mast mast pic.twitter.com/D6VRI69yLy — Veer (@ClawedHumor) 18 August 2017

Well, hope you had an amazing time scrolling down the series of funny reactions!