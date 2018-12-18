हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushmita Sen

This pic of Sushmita Sen swirling by the pool will make you wish the weekend was here already!

On Monday night, the actress shared a breathtaking pic by the pool which will make you wish the weekend was here already!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is an avid social media user and has a huge fan following. People love knowing what their 'Sush' is up to and the actress too keeps updating her fans by sharing deets from her life on Instagram.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

The caption of the pic is, “The lightness of being’ Merging horizons & dancing reflections!!!! #thatfeeling Je t’aime #life I love you guys!!”

'Je t'aime' is a French phrase that means 'I love you'. Indeed, love is in the air for the actress as she is in a happy relationship with the handsome Rohman Shawl. Sush often shares pics and videos with her beau and these two give us major relationship goals each day! From working out together to posing for cutesy selfies, Roh and Sush have our hearts!

The couple recently made things official when Rohman wrote an endearing birthday post for his lady love. He shared a pic of himself and Sushmita on Instagram and wrote, “Hey hey look whose birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !! #SSI LoVe YoU #forever !!”

