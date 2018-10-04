This picture of Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is all things love!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan turned a year older today. Her birthday bash was a starry affair and the actress shared pictures from her birthday eve celebrations on Instagram.

On the occasion Soha's husband, Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of the actress along with their one-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The pic has been captioned as, “The warmest and the cutest hugs are never in short supply with this little monkey at home. The Bestest Birthday hug”

Awwdorable, right? We feel the same!

Soha and Kunal got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while. The couple was blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017. She has a striking resemblance to her cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan and the two kids are paparazzi's favourite.

Inaaya's pictures go viral in no time and the star kid has several fan clubs of her own. With sparkling blue eyes and an endearing smile, we can never get enough of the little angel!

She was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, this is why her name is Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).