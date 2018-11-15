This throwback pic of Deepika Padukone and her family from Nandi Puja is breaking the internet—See pic

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married at the picturesque locale of Lake Como in Italy on November 14, 2018. Their wedding took place in a traditional Konkani ceremony at one of the villas amongst family and close friends in attendance.

The couple will today solemnise their wedding as per Sindhi traditions and reportedly will have an Anand Karaj ceremony in Italy. The couple was successful in keeping their wedding a well-guarded affair with strictly no pictures of the bride and groom making its way to the internet.

However, reports suggest that to end their fans' anxiety of marriage pictures of the couple, DeepVeer will release official photos this evening.

Right now, a picture of Deepika's Nandi Puja ceremony is breaking the internet. Several fan pages have shared it on Instagram. The actress can be seen seated with her family.

Check it out here:

The pre-wedding festivities had kicked-off in both the households with an auspicious Nandi Puja at Padukone's house in Bangalore and a Haldi ceremony at Ranveer's residence.

On Tuesday, the couple got engaged in Phool Muddi ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Reportedly, the couple will get married according to Sindhi tradition on November 15, 2018. The two dated each other for nearly six years before entering matrimony.

The couple made their relationship official by announcing the wedding dates. The couple is going to have two receptions—in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively.

Their Mumbai reception is going to take place on November 28, 2018, at The Grand Hyatt.