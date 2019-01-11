हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

This Throwback video of Ranveer Singh goes viral, Twitterati blasts him for being 'sexist'

Twitterati called out Ranveer for being 'sexist'. 

This Throwback video of Ranveer Singh goes viral, Twitterati blasts him for being &#039;sexist&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is the current hot favourite of the nation. The superstar delivered two big hits last year—Padmaavat and Simmba respectively. While everyone has been singing praises of the star, a throwback video of Ranveer has emerged online.

Ranveer's old 'Koffee With Karan' video has surfaced on social media and the controversial statements made by him have made netizens angry. He had come with Anushka Sharma and talked about how when he saw Kareena Kapoor Khan swim, he became a boy from a child.

Twitterati called out Ranveer for being 'sexist'. Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

Netizens have slammed the 'Gully Boy' actor making such statements about actresses. A few days back, cricketer Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul appeared on the same show and the former made some weird comments about women.

Soon, he was bashed on social media and he had to issue an apology.

The stars certainly should choose their words wisely and nothing fades away from public memory. 

Tags:
Ranveer SinghAnushka SharmaKareena KapoorKoffee With Karanthrowback video

