This throwback video of Sara Ali Khan practising dance on 'Saat Samundar Paar' song is unmissable! Watch

A fan club shared the video on Instagram. 

This throwback video of Sara Ali Khan practising dance on &#039;Saat Samundar Paar&#039; song is unmissable! Watch
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan is the next big thing in Bollywood. Her maiden venture 'Kedarnath' by Abhishek Kapoor starring Sushant Singh Rajput hit the bull's eye and received a warm response. Her second outing 'Simmba' by Rohit Shetty proved to be a record-breaker at the Box Office and is still running to packed houses.

The stunner of an actress has been appreciated by the fans and critics alike for her performance and craft. Well, a throwback video of Sara rehearsing for a dance performance at a wedding has surfaced and it's unmissable.

The actress is seen grooving to the popular 90s track 'Saat Samundar Paar' from 1992 hit 'Vishwatma' starring late actress Divya Bharti, who was a superstar and Sunny Deol in lead roles.

A fan club shared the video on Instagram. Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dance Practice for @saudamini08 's reception She dance very well @saraalikhan95 #SaraAliKhan

A post shared by Khans & Kapoors (@sarajanhvi) on

Sara performed at ace fashion designer Sandeep Khosla's niece Saudamini Mattu's wedding reception. It was attended by several Bollywood stars and Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar among others performed a dance act at the reception party.

