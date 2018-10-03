हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra talking about Nick Jonas in this 'Thik hai' video will make you go Rofl - Watch

Priyanka and Nick have been grabbing headlines ever since speculations around their romance started doing the rounds.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra has become a victim of memes and trolling by a section on the social media ever since she officially announced her relationship with American singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka is 10 years older to her fiance and hence, has been subjected to general receiving of jokes on her for the age gap.

While we have come across several memes on the actress trending on the Internet, there has been no stopping to netizens who continue to unleash their creativity on the couple till date. 

In the latest, a 'funny video featuring Priyanka Chopra has surfaced on the social media. The voiceover in the video is extremely hilarious and is leaving users in splits. It should be noted that the clip has the voice of someone else which has been used with the footage of Priyanka.

Check out the video here: 

Priyanka and Nick got engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018. Now, all eyes are set on the much-awaited wedding ceremony.

According to US Weekly, the wedding is likely to happen soon. Quoting the source, “The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.” 

In the meantime, the couple has not really spoken anything about the wedding as yet. 

