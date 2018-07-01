हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
This video of Bollywood biggies dancing at Akash Ambani's engagement bash is going viral-Watch

 Akash proposed to his childhood friend Shloka Mehta in Goa on March 24, 2018

New Delhi:  After Sonam Kapoor's big fat wedding, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani's pre-wedding festivities are keeping the B-towners busy. The who's who of Bollywood attended Akash and Shloka's engagement bash held in Mumbai on Saturday. A video of B-town biggies Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor dancing at the party is going viral on social media.

In the video you can see, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor grooving together.

Akash proposed to his childhood friend Shloka Mehta in Goa on March 24, 2018, and the news spread like fire. The duo in the presence of the families had a beautiful celebration followed by a star-studded bash. 

Earlier in March, after the Goa proposal, the Ambanis visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai seeking divine blessings of the lord for the new beginnings.

Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate and managing director of Rosy Blue, Russell and Mona Mehta. Akash and Shloka studied together in the school before eventually falling in love. The wedding is likely to take place in December this year in Mumbai.

Shloka, who after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study anthropology at Princeton University and did her masters in law at the London School of Economics and Political Science, reportedly.

