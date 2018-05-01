This video of Kareena Kapoor Khan chilling like a boss lady while 'Veere' producer calls for attention is hilarous—Watch

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan commands attention wherever she goes. The gorgeous actress is an inspiration to many working mums out there. The diva who was never really off work even during her pregnancy and after that will be seen in 'Veere Di Wedding' next.

Bebo enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well. Although the actress herself is not on Twitter and Instagram, there are several fan pages dedicated to her. One of the fan clubs recently shared videos of Bebo which are hilarious.

In one of the videos, Kareena Kapoor can be seen sitting and chilling like a true boss lady while 'Veere' producer Rhea Kapoor calls her for attention. In another one, the actress can be seen walking in at a studio for promotions while Rhea again is making a video of hers. Do no miss Bebo's pet expressions!

Watch videos:

The film happens to be her first movie after her pregnancy. So, all Bebo fans are super excited about the chick flick which features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. The trailer of the movie was released a few days back and received a major thumbs up from the fans.

'Veere Di Wedding' is slated to hit the screens on June 1, 2018. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh. It has been co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.