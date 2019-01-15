This video of Taimur Ali Khan reluctantly dancing at a birthday bash goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: The apple of everyone's eye Taimur Ali Khan returned from his exotic holidays a few days ago with his mommy Kareena. The paparazzi heaved a sigh of relief on seeing the little Tim, who they love to capture.

Taimur was recently seen at a birthday bash at Sea Princess hotel, Mumbai with his mommy Kareena Kapoor and grandmother Babita Kapoor. A video from the birthday party in which Tim can be seen dancing has gone viral on social media.

While all the kids in the video can be seen dancing, the inquisitive Taimur is seen observing everyone around but reluctantly moves his shoulders on being nudged by his mother Kareena.

Check out the video:

Taimur looks super cutesy in a military green shirt and blue jeans. He wore blue sports shoes to complete his look.

The stylish mother-son duo were seen with veteran actress Babita. Besides, Tusshar Kapoor was also spotted with son Laksshya Kapoor was also seen outside the hotel and Sunny Leone's dashing husband Daniel Weber came with daughter Nisha Kaur Weber.