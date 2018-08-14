हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

This video of Varun Dhawan dressed like Anushka Sharma is too cute to miss-Watch

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are busy promoting their film 'Sui Dhaga' which is all set for a release. Varun recently shared a funny boomerang video on his Instagram with Anushka and interestingly he is dressed exactly like her character in the movie.

This video of Varun Dhawan dressed like Anushka Sharma is too cute to miss-Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are busy promoting their film 'Sui Dhaga' which is all set for a release. Varun recently shared a funny boomerang video on his Instagram with Anushka and interestingly he is dressed exactly like her character in the movie.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Varun wrote, "Day 2 #suidhaagamadeinindia. Some craziness between Mamta and mauji par sab badhiyaa hai."

Recently, the trailer of the much-awaited Sui Dhaaga was unveiled. The film will see Anushka and Varun as a couple on screen for the first time.

Talking about the new venture when the film was launched, Varun said, "From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country’s leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and me are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."

Anushka said, "I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. Sui Dhaaga is a story of self reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And am really looking forward to work with Varun Dhawan and the team of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya."

The film is slated to release on September 28 this year.

