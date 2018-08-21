This video of young Sara Ali Khan with dad Saif Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan is going viral-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's firstborn Sara Ali Khan has already become a huge celebrity much ahead of her Bollywood debut. Sara, who is one of the most gorgeous girls in B-town, didn't look the way she does now. She was chubby, bubbly but extremely humble despite being born to successful parents. A video of a young Sara with her dad Saif and megastar Amitabh Bachchan has gone viral on social media.

The clip that has been shared widely on Instagram was from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Saif and Preity went on the show to promote their film Salaam Namaste while Sara had accompanied her father to the show. In the video, Amitabh can be seen asking something to the young girl and the visibly shy Sara gives the most honest yet innocent answer to his question.

Check out the video shared by a fan club:

Discussing Saif's mischievous incidents, Amitabh asked whether his traits have been passed on to Sara. To which Saif replied, " I think a certain healthy naughtiness but she is much more responsible than I am." Amitabh then asked Sara if she is naughty to which she answered in the affirmative with a wide smile.

Sara recently made her Instagram debut and already has 310k followers already. Her fan-following is evident from these numbers and we can't wait to watch her dazzle on the silver screens.

Sara is not the only star kid who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Actors like Ishaan Khatter (Shahid Kapoor's half-brother) and Janhvi Kapoor (Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter) have made their debut with 'Dhadak' already. Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya Pandey will also make her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2'.