Thomas Mann

Thomas Mann joins Disney's 'Lady and the Tramp'

According to Variety, the 26-year-old actor will play the role of Lady's human owner, Jim Dear, who decides to get rid of the titular cocker spaniel after the birth of their child.  

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Thomas Mann has been roped in to voice star in Disney's live-action/CG hybrid remake of 1955 classic "Lady and the Tramp".

According to Variety, the 26-year-old actor will play the role of Lady's human owner, Jim Dear, who decides to get rid of the titular cocker spaniel after the birth of their child.

"Westworld" star Tessa Thompson is lending her voice to Lady's part, while Justin Theroux will be voicing for Tramp.

Other cast members include Ashley Jensen and Kiersey Clemons.

The studio has hired Charlie Bean to helm the remake with Andrew Bujalski's script.

Brigham Taylor will produce the project, which will be exclusively available on Disney's digital streaming service scheduled to be launched late next year.

The 1955 classic followed two dogs, an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady and a street-smart, downtown stray mongrel called the Tramp, as they embark on many romantic adventures.

