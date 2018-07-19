हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Throwback Thursday: Alia Bhatt is the epitome of cuteness in this childhood pic with Paresh Rawal

We just can't take our eyes off cute little Alia who smiles while sitting.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is one of the most-adorable actresses of Bollywood. The young star has been ruling hearts ever since she made her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of The Year'. From SOTY's Shanaya to her latest outing Raazi's Sehmat, Alia has come a long way.

On Thursday, the actress shared a throwback childhood photo with actor Paresh Rawal. While Rawal looks dapper, posing for a pic, we just can't take our eyes off cute little Alia who smiles while sitting.

Check out the awwdorable picture here:

 

A post shared by Alia  (@aliaabhatt) on

The pic has been captioned as, “Clearly throwing back this Thursday! Thanks pooj for the trip down memory lane @poojab1972”

Alia is currently busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The actress wrapped the shoot of 'Kalank' recently and started shooting for her next. Alia's 'Raazi' emerged a box office winner and the actress's performance in the film won a lot of appreciation.

'Brahmastra' also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

The fantasy adventure series will be a trilogy, a first of its kind in Bollywood.  The first part of the film is expected to release on August 15, 2019.

The cast of the film shot for the first schedule of the film in Bulgaria. Ranbir and Alia were joined by Mouni Roy, famous for her portrayal of Naagin on Indian Tv.

Brahmastra also has actor-wrestler Saurav Gurjar on board to play a negative role.  Telugu megastar Nagarjuna has recently joined the cast of the film.

Alia BhattParesh RawalRanbir Kapoor

