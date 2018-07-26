हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twinkle Khanna

Throwback Thursday: Can you recognise veteran actress Reena Roy and some 'well-fed' Kapoors in this picture?

The throwback photo features a starstruck Hrithik Roshan

Throwback Thursday: Can you recognise veteran actress Reena Roy and some &#039;well-fed&#039; Kapoors in this picture?
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle. The photo caption read, “Child’s play….with a veteran senior actress of that era, Reena Roy! If I’m not wrong it’s good old Srinagar (Kashmir) in the rocking 70’s!.” He also tagged a few celebrities but that didn't make it easier for the fans to identify their favourite stars.

The throwback photo features a starstruck Hrithik Roshan, an unimpressed Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna and her sister Rinki Khanna as kids posing with yesteryear actress Reena Roy.

 

 

Twinkle Khanna too shared the picture on her Twitter handle and wrote. " “The girl with the broken arm is me- every year I would invariably be in a cast-many fractured bones-took that unpleasant factor and flipped it into a moniker that now makes me smile-Mrs Funnybones :) "

However, Ekta Kapoor had the hilarious thing to say about the picture. She reshared the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Reena roy was d original nagin!!and a. Fantastic dancer!!! N who r all these well-fed kids around her !??."

 

Tags:
Twinkle KhannaReena Roytusshar kapoorRinki Khanna

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close