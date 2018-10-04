हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manushi Chhillar

Throwback Thursday: Miss World Manushi Chhillar's pic will push you to dream big!

Throwback Thursday: Miss World Manushi Chhillar&#039;s pic will push you to dream big!

New Delhi: The gorgeous beauty with brains, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is a big hit on social media. And she not just posts breathtaking pictures but also inspires her followers to dream big and work towards realising your goals.

An avid social media user, she recently shared a throwback Thursday picture on Instagram with a beautiful caption. She wrote: “#ThrowbackThursday. The only Herculean task is believing in your dreams, not achieving them. This was shot a year ago and ever since opportunities have changed, but the eyes still continue to dream.”

The 20-year-old beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico. The young and gorgeous Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the crown.

It took 17 years for India to win back the Miss World title, which was last bagged by Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

She even made her sensational debut in ace photographer Daboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar which featured the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal.

 

