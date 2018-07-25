हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Throwback video: When Salman Khan wanted to marry Juhi Chawla but her father refused — Watch

A vintage interview of Salman that is going viral on the internet, shows the actor revealed how he once asked Juhi Chawla's father for her hand in marriage. 

New Delhi: He is 52. Yet he qualifies as one of the most eligible bachelors of the country. We are talking about Salman Khan who is the heartthrob of the nation, thanks to his good looks and charismatic personality. 

The actor has so far been linked to a number of co-stars and Bollywood actresses. However, he has everyone waiting to see who he ties the knot with. 

A vintage video of Salman, which happens to be almost 25 years old, has surfaced on YouTube in which the actor is seen saying how he once asked Juhi Chawla's father to let him marry her. In the video, the host asks Salman about Juhi to which the actor replies that he finds her very sweet and adorable and had even asked her father if he would let him marry off. However, to much his dismay, Salman was turned away by Juhi's father who reasoned saying, "Don't fit the bill."

Watch the video here: 

Well, given the fact that Salman is known for his humorous side and has a tendency to crack a joke with a straight face, we aren't sure if the star was serious about his marriage plans with Juhi or not. But we cannot deny that he was absolutely adorable to watch in the clip! 

Though Salman and Juhi did not appear in any film as lead actors together, he was seen in a special appearance in 1997 released 'Deewana Mastana', making it the only film in which they were paired opposite each other. Besides Juhi, the romantic comedy also starred Anil Kapoor and Govinda in lead roles. 

It is to be noted that today Juhi is happily married to industrialist Jay Mehta and has two children. Salman, on the other hand, is one of the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry and is being tagged as the King of the 100 crore club. He is often rumoured to be dating Romanian actress-singer Iulia Vantur but there has never been any confirmation from him so far.

Though we would love to see him settling down, we also doubt if the star is ready to give up his bachelor image anytime soon.

